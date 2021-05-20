Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 avril/April 2021) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. has announced a name change to Chalice Brands Ltd. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty-three (23) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 59,081,260 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on May 25, 2021.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 21, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Chalice Brands Ltd. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque vingt-trois (23) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées .

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 59 081 260 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 25 mai 2021.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 21 mai 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 25 mai/May 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 26 mai/May 2021 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Chalice Brands Ltd. New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: CHAL NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 15756R104 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA15756R1047 OldSymbol/Vieux symbole: GLH Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 38109W109/CA38109W1095

