Early Equity Plc - Postponement of AGM

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Postponement of AGM

The Company announces that in respect of the AGM which was held at 4pm today, the Chairman was unable to attend due to a very urgent personal matter and therefore in accordance with article 27.4 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Board exercised its discretion to postpone the meeting.

In addition, it has come to light that there have been some potential irregularities in the voting process which the Board now need to investigate fully.

The Company will announce the date of the reconvened AGM at the earliest possible date.

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.