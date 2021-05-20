Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.05.2021 | 19:04
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Early Equity Plc - Postponement of AGM

Early Equity Plc - Postponement of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 20

Early Equity PLC
("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Postponement of AGM

The Company announces that in respect of the AGM which was held at 4pm today, the Chairman was unable to attend due to a very urgent personal matter and therefore in accordance with article 27.4 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Board exercised its discretion to postpone the meeting.

In addition, it has come to light that there have been some potential irregularities in the voting process which the Board now need to investigate fully.

The Company will announce the date of the reconvened AGM at the earliest possible date.

--ENDS-


Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc
Greg Collier
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
David Coffman / Lucy Bowden
Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400


About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.