TruCrowd Funding, Inc.: TruCrowd Funding To Operate As An International Business Platform for Crowdfunding & Other Financial Services

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / TruCrowd Funding, Inc. ("TCF" or the "Company"), an international business platform for crowdfunding and other financial services, has officially been launched to take advantage of the growing global demand for crowdfunding, 'Secondary Markets' in the U.S. and an array of business and financial services.

Founded by Vincent Petrescu, the CEO of the top-rated, FINRA regulated, equity crowdfunding portal, TruCrowd, Inc., TCF will leverage the experience and expertise that Mr. Petrescu has gained in the U.S. equity crowdfunding space. TruCrowd Funding will look to establish itself as a global business services platform with a focus on international crowdfunding.

Over the past eight years, Mr. Petrescu has carefully curated the growth and popularity of TruCrowd, Inc., the owner-operator of TruCrowd.com and several niche platforms like cannabis focused Fundanna.com. Used by the major crowdfunding brand StartEngine to list its offerings, TruCrowd, Inc. ranked 5th in 2018 for 'average capital raised per campaign', according to Venture Beat-topping the best 10 portals in 2020 for investor's 'average check size' (Crowdwise).

Mr. Vincent Petrescu, CEO of TruCrowd Funding, Inc. said, "My goal as a business leader in this space, has always been to offer entrepreneurs and investors fair and equitable opportunities. I believe that establishing an international presence, will ultimately help us in continuing to build the TruCrowd brand and remain extremely competitive within the crowdfunding arena here in the U.S. and abroad. I look forward to announcing our first international venture, upcoming mergers/acquisitions, and laying out our plan to achieve sustainable and repeatable growth in the U.S. financial services marketplace."

Mr. Petrescu will not be pursing this endeavor alone. His co-founders in this venture include Claudia Ecobici, CEO of TruCrowd Services, LLC (operator of the RegABoost brand), the public accelerator-incubator firm, Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (DigitalAMN), and other participants (lawyers, software designers, etc.) who are long-time collaborators of Mr. Petrescu. While this joint effort is anticipated to expand the reach and visibility of co-founders like DigitalAMN, the primary intent is to grow the TruCrowd brand into a globally recognized funding portal operator, secondary markets participant and financial services platform.

Mr. Petrescu concluded, "This is one of the most exciting ventures I've embarked upon since launching our U.S.-based funding portals. I am eager to bring the TruCrowd brand to the world, helping entrepreneurs around the globe in achieving their business goals."

ABOUT TruCrowd Funding, Inc.

TruCrowd Funding, Inc. is an international business services platform focused on crowdfunding and participation in the secondary markets, both in the U.S. and abroad. The business was founded by Vincent Petrescu, CEO of the top-ten rated, FINRA regulated, equity crowdfunding portal owner-operator, TruCrowd, Inc.

