Ideematec, the leading global supplier of solar tracking systems, today announced that John Susa has joined the company in the role of Chief Sales Officer. Susa will be reporting into CEO and Co-founder Mario Eckl and will be responsible for driving global sales expansion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005914/en/

John Susa, Chief Sales Officer, Ideematec (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're delighted that John has joined our team," said Mario Eckl, "he has a proven track record of building solid relationships and driving strong revenue growth through identifying, developing, and realising new business opportunities. His wealth of experience in the PV industry is indispensable."

John has spent over thirteen years working in the Solar Industry, most recently he was based in Germany, managing SMA Solar's Global Sales and Service over the past two and a half years. During this time, SMA consolidated its customer base in Europe and North America in particular, and achieved enviable revenue growth.

Prior to that, John was responsible for establishing and growing SMA sales in both the Asia Pacific and North American regions. He is credited with successfully restructuring and leading business improvement at SMA North America. He also established SMA subsidiaries in China and Brazil, while growing business in Australia and Japan.

He moved to SMA from Trina Solar, where he spent over six years establishing a string foothold for the business in Australia and New Zealand.

"I'm thrilled to have joined the Ideematec team," said John. "The product portfolio is remarkable, in particular the new Horizon L-Tec solar trackers. The company also has a number of impressive flagship reference projects. I'm really looking forward to applying my experience and leveraging my industry contacts to support a shared vision of even stronger business growth and expansion." His start date with Ideematec was Monday, May 10th.

About Ideematec

Ideematec is a trusted global supplier of solar tracking systems, headquartered in Germany. Established in 2003, the company is a tracker provider for the utility-scale sector. Ideematec pioneered the 2P high-span safeTrack Horizon tracker, powered by a patented decoupled drive technology. Since 2017, the company has successfully delivered some of the biggest solar facilities on three continents, including Australia (350 MW), Jordan (250 MW) and Spain (200 MW). And is actually delivering its trackers for the largest solar project in Qatar (800MW).

For more information please visit: https://www.ideematec.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005914/en/

Contacts:

Evelyn Kroiß

pr@ideematec.de