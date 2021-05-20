Sculpt Leather Jackets: Sculpt: Creating Fashion That Empowers and Signature Leather Jackets

"Sculpts; known for creating fashion that empowers is committed to creating design with the understanding that a great fit brings confidence and attitude to any outfit of the day."

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Sculpt, an international design company, is known for creating designs to make their customers feel great and awesome. Their mission is to bring incredible, thoughtfully produced, and fashion-forward looks to their customers.

Although based in London, Sculpt provides beautiful leather jackets to their valued clients across the country. Their showcase covers an exceptional range of high quality casual and special event garments that will become standout key pieces in any wardrobe.

The Sculpt range includes:

Women's Leather Jackets

Men's Leather Jackets

Shearling Jackets & More

The leather used is gotten from full-grain sheep goat and cow skins hand-tanned from a state of the art facility in India. This way, the leather is of the highest quality and tanned under good working conditions with care and attention to the environment. While all leather is not the same, the design team and artisans work together to hand-select the perfect leather for each garment; and they work two seasons in advance to develop techniques for a unique finish.

They have Smooth Sheepskin leather, which is undeniably one of the best types of leather in the market. Sculpt artisans use Full-grain smooth leather, which enhances the premium quality of the products. They also keep the natural aspect of the full-grain leather whilst ensuring it has a great depth of colour.

The Vintage Lamb Leather is a waxy leather made from full-grain vegetable/chrome tanned lambskins. The tanned leather then has an aniline treatment and is hand-finished with layers of waxes and oils to give it a deep rich aspect.

The Goat Suede Leather is supple and used in the Sculpt collection of jackets in combination with sheepskin. It has a smooth texture with a gorgeous look and the velvety feel of goat leather. Though it requires more maintenance, it is worth its weight in gold for its rich appearance.

No matter the type of leather or jacket you want, it is essential to note that the jackets are insulated to keep their customers warm in cold weather and are breathable during hot temperatures.

One of the outstanding features of a high-quality leather jacket is its durability. While a leather jacket purchased at a discount store may seem like a bargain, it won't look as good nor last nearly as long as a premium one. The investment is well worth it: When quality leather jackets are properly cared for, they can last a lifetime.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

At Sculpt Leather jackets, designs are created with a vision of purpose. They are 100% focused on the customer and understanding the individual expectations of their valued clients, wherever they work, rest or play.

They create fashion that empowers! Their designs are created with the understanding that a great fit brings confidence and attitude to any outfit of the day. For style, fit and quality, specifically designed to make their customers feel GREAT, they're on a mission to bring incredible, thoughtfully produced, fashion-forward looks to you.

At Sculpt, it is believed that great style shouldn't come with hidden costs. Committed to the whole process, from design to manufacturing through retail and the customers' experience, all of their raw materials are carefully sourced and considered from leading farms and factories worldwide. They take great care in sourcing their connections while prioritizing Eco-friendly, favourable working conditions for their employees. Each product they make is subject to strict quality control standards to make sure the products found online at Sculpt perform in the way their customers expect, adding to life and letting them make the most of every moment in style.

At Sculpt, the customers are assured comfortable, leading-edge style, quality without compromise and excellent customer service.

CONTACT DETAILS

Name: Amy Anderson

Business Name: Sculpt Leather Jackets

Address: 4B Union Court, London, United Kingdom, SW46JP

Phone - +61 468 760 425

Email - support@sculptleather.com

Website - https://sculptleatherjackets.co.uk/

