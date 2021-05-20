Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero and Haile Shaw & Pfaffenberger Announce Merger

The combined firm brings together two highly respected Palm Beach County law firms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Full-service law firms Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero, with offices in Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton, and Haile Shaw & Pfaffenberger, with offices in North Palm Beach, Palm Beach and Wellington, today announced the merger of their respective firms effective June 1, 2021. This new partnership will build on both firms' long-standing principles of client service and personalized legal representation.

"Both of our firms have earned the reputation for our excellent attorneys, outstanding service and results - over several decades," said Gary Gerson, president of Nason Yeager. "We are pleased to welcome the Haile Shaw team and their clients."

Haile Shaw brings additional practice areas to Nason Yeager including appellate, nonprofit and exempt organizations and public finance.

The combined firm of 40 attorneys will operate under the Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero banner. The Haile Shaw attorneys and staff will relocate to Nason Yeager's expanded office space at 3001 PGA Blvd in Palm Beach Gardens.

Haile Shaw was founded in Palm Beach in 1983 by Robert Haile and Dave Shaw. The firm has always operated upon the principle of providing its clients the highest standards of responsiveness, ethics and expertise. It has since grown into one of the best mid-size law firms in Florida, representing clients in various practice areas including appellate; corporate and business; litigation; nonprofit; real estate and finance; and wills, trusts and estates. The three partners who are the firm's namesake each retired from the firm in 2019.

This merger comes as Nason Yeager celebrates its 60th anniversary. Founded in 1960, Nason Yeager has expanded from a two-person firm to one of the largest firms based in Palm Beach County. The firm began as Nason Gildan in January 1960 when friends Will Nason and Herb Gildan opened an office in the historic Harvey Building in downtown West Palm Beach. Throughout the years, Nason Yeager grew steadily, developing long-term client relationships and expanding its practice areas to include corporate and business transactions, estate and tax planning, healthcare, family, real estate, taxation, securities, administrative and government, and environmental and land-use.

"We have known and worked with Nason Yeager for many years, and have always had the utmost respect for the work they do and their results-driven culture," said Philip DiComo of Haile Shaw.

Now combining with Haile Shaw, the firm will include many of the most experienced and respected attorneys throughout Palm Beach County and the state of Florida.

