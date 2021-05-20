Locus Robotics Named #1 on Boston Business Journal's 2021 Fast 50 List

Leader in Warehouse Robotics recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies headquartered in Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics (www.locusrobotics.com), the industry leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced its inclusion in Boston Business Journal's 2021 Fast 50, representing the 50 fastest-growing private companies based in Massachusetts. Locus's inclusion in the BBJ Fast 50 follows their recent Series E funding in February, and coincides with the company's attaining an industry-first, 400M "picks" milestone this month.

Locus was announced as the #1-ranked company at a private, virtual event held on Wednesday, May 19, clarifying the positions of honorees that were announced earlier this month. For the complete list of 2021 Fast 50 companies, visit the BBJ's website here.

"Locus is honored to be recognized by Boston Business Journal. This recognition reflects the impact robotics is having on the industry as e-commerce increases demand for warehouse digitalization worldwide," said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. "We are proud of our entire global team and their dedication to providing a critical product and service to our customers, despite the challenges we've all faced over the past year."

During the rankings announcement ceremony, Faulk also participated in a panel discussion composed of awards honorees from different industries.

The 2021 BBJ Fast 50 honorees were selected and ranked based on overall revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, analyzed by the Boston Business Journal's research department. Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2017 and $1 million in 2020 to be considered.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor than traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Locus robots may be integrated as easily into existing warehouse infrastructures as into new warehouses without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com .

