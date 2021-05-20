Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") to provide market making services to the Company.

The contract with ITG is for a minimum period of 3 months at a rate of $5,000 per month.

Additionally, the Company has hired 2267013 Ontario Inc. for investor relations services for a period of 4 months. The contract calls for total payments of $45,000+hst and 200,000 fully vested options on common stock of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 and with an expiry of 1 year.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

