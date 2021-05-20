Vior, Inc.: Vior Announces an Investor Relations Contract and Stock Option Grants

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / VIOR INC. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained David Jan Consulting ("Jan") to provide investor relations services. Jan will be remunerated on an hourly basis for his services subject to a maximum of $3,000 per month. In addition to his hourly contract rate, Vior will grant Jan 100,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.22 per share, exercisable for a period of 5 years and vesting as to 1/4 of the options granted every three months.

Vior also announces, that it has granted stock options to an officer and a new employee to acquire an aggregate of 225,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.22 per share, exercisable for a period of five years and vesting as to 1/3 of the number of options on the date of grant, 1/3 on the first anniversary of grant and the final 1/3 on the second anniversary of grant.

These stock options have been granted in accordance with Vior's stock option plan.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

Tel.: 613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Website: www.vior.ca

SEDAR: Vior inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Vior's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Vior from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Vior Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648457/Vior-Announces-an-Investor-Relations-Contract-and-Stock-Option-Grants