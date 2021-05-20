Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, on 20 May 2021, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K announcing the voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, May 20, 2021at Pitreavie Business Park, Queensferry Road, Dunfermline KY11 8UD, United Kingdom. A vote was held for each proposal.
The following are the final voting results of the Annual General Meeting.
Proposal 1(a)-1(i) Election of Directors
Elect each of the following director nominees for a term expiring at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders or until his or her earlier death, retirement, resignation, or removal pursuant to the Company's articles of association:
a. Election of director: Douglas J. Pferdehirt
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
283,981,098
95.3%
14,127,973
4.7%
298,109,071
66.1%
2,557,449
25,310,065
b. Election of director: Eleazar de Carvalho Filho
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
226,355,090
75.4%
73,853,967
24.6%
300,209,057
66.6%
457,463
25,310,065
c. Election of director: Claire S. Farley
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
296,145,922
98.6%
4,053,902
1.4%
300,199,824
66.6%
466,696
25,310,065
d. Election of director: Peter Mellbye
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
292,360,563
97.4%
7,813,771
2.6%
300,174,334
66.6%
492,186
25,310,065
e. Election of director: John O'Leary
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
295,687,832
98.5%
4,500,946
1.5%
300,188,778
66.6%
477,742
25,310,065
f. Election of director: Margareth Øvrum
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
295,599,217
98.5%
4,617,141
1.5%
300,216,358
66.6%
450,162
25,310,065
g. Election of director: Kay G. Priestly
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
297,310,497
99.0%
2,906,409
1.0%
300,216,906
66.6%
449,614
25,310,065
h. Election of director: John Yearwood
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
286,436,401
95.4%
13,744,821
4.6%
300,181,222
66.6%
485,298
25,310,065
i. Election of director: Sophie Zurquiyah
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
204,343,735
68.1%
95,895,955
31.9%
300,239,690
66.6%
426,830
25,310,065
Proposal 2 2020 U.S. Say-on-Pay for Named Executive Officers
Approve, on an advisory basis, the Company's named executive officer compensation for the year ended December 31, 2020.
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
254,224,952
84.6%
46,104,904
15.4%
300,329,856
66.6%
336,664
25,310,065
Proposal 3 2020 Directors' Remuneration Report
Approve, on an advisory basis, the Company's directors' remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2020.
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
257,019,146
85.6%
43,292,002
14.4%
300,311,148
66.6%
355,372
25,310,065
Proposal 4 Prospective Directors' Remuneration Policy
Approve the Company's prospective directors' remuneration policy for the three years ending December 2024.
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
209,610,314
69.8%
90,631,167
30.2%
300,241,481
66.6%
425,039
25,310,065
Proposal 5 Receipt of U.K. Annual Report and Accounts
Receipt of the Company's audited U.K. accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the reports of the directors and the auditor thereon.
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
324,598,985
99.9%
436,391
0.1%
325,035,376
72.1%
941,209
N/A
Proposal 6 Ratification of U.S. Auditor
Ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's U.S. independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
323,714,163
99.4%
1,870,373
0.6%
325,584,536
72.2%
392,049
N/A
Proposal 7 Re-appointment of U.K. Statutory Auditor
Reappoint PwC as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor under the U.K. Companies Act 2006, to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at which accounts are laid.
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
323,661,766
99.4%
1,905,402
0.6%
325,567,168
72.2%
409,417
N/A
Proposal 8 Approval of U.K. Statutory Auditor Fees
Authorize the Board of Directors and/or the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of PwC, in its capacity as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor for the year ending December 31, 2021.
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
322,592,812
99.1%
2,968,403
0.9%
325,561,215
72.2%
415,370
N/A
Proposal 9 Approval of Share Repurchase Contracts and Counterparties
Approve the forms of share repurchase contracts and repurchase counterparties in accordance with specific procedures for "off-market purchases" of ordinary shares through the NYSE or Euronext Paris.
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
318,029,478
98.2%
5,789,362
1.8%
323,818,840
71.9%
2,157,745
N/A
Proposal 10 Authority to Allot Equity Securities
Authorize the Board to allot equity securities in the Company.
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
247,902,244
82.5%
52,436,708
17.5%
300,338,952
66.6%
327,568
25,310,065
Proposal 11 Authority to Allot Equity Securities without Pre-emptive Rights
Pursuant to the authority contemplated by the resolution in Proposal 10, authorize the Board to allot equity securities without pre-emptive rights.
FOR (Number of votes)
PERCENT FOR (%)
AGAINST (Number of votes)
PERCENT AGAINST (%)
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST
TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%)
ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes)
BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes)
296,174,405
98.6%
4,155,166
1.4%
300,329,571
66.6%
336,949
25,310,065
A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).
