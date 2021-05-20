Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, on 20 May 2021, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K announcing the voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, May 20, 2021at Pitreavie Business Park, Queensferry Road, Dunfermline KY11 8UD, United Kingdom. A vote was held for each proposal.

The following are the final voting results of the Annual General Meeting.

Proposal 1(a)-1(i) Election of Directors Elect each of the following director nominees for a term expiring at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders or until his or her earlier death, retirement, resignation, or removal pursuant to the Company's articles of association:



The voting results were as follows: a. Election of director: Douglas J. Pferdehirt FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 283,981,098 95.3% 14,127,973 4.7% 298,109,071 66.1% 2,557,449 25,310,065 b. Election of director: Eleazar de Carvalho Filho FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 226,355,090 75.4% 73,853,967 24.6% 300,209,057 66.6% 457,463 25,310,065 c. Election of director: Claire S. Farley FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 296,145,922 98.6% 4,053,902 1.4% 300,199,824 66.6% 466,696 25,310,065 d. Election of director: Peter Mellbye FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 292,360,563 97.4% 7,813,771 2.6% 300,174,334 66.6% 492,186 25,310,065 e. Election of director: John O'Leary FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 295,687,832 98.5% 4,500,946 1.5% 300,188,778 66.6% 477,742 25,310,065 f. Election of director: Margareth Øvrum FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 295,599,217 98.5% 4,617,141 1.5% 300,216,358 66.6% 450,162 25,310,065 g. Election of director: Kay G. Priestly FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 297,310,497 99.0% 2,906,409 1.0% 300,216,906 66.6% 449,614 25,310,065 h. Election of director: John Yearwood FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 286,436,401 95.4% 13,744,821 4.6% 300,181,222 66.6% 485,298 25,310,065

i. Election of director: Sophie Zurquiyah FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 204,343,735 68.1% 95,895,955 31.9% 300,239,690 66.6% 426,830 25,310,065 Proposal 2 2020 U.S. Say-on-Pay for Named Executive Officers Approve, on an advisory basis, the Company's named executive officer compensation for the year ended December 31, 2020.



The voting results were as follows: FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 254,224,952 84.6% 46,104,904 15.4% 300,329,856 66.6% 336,664 25,310,065 Proposal 3 2020 Directors' Remuneration Report Approve, on an advisory basis, the Company's directors' remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2020.



The voting results were as follows: FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 257,019,146 85.6% 43,292,002 14.4% 300,311,148 66.6% 355,372 25,310,065 Proposal 4 Prospective Directors' Remuneration Policy Approve the Company's prospective directors' remuneration policy for the three years ending December 2024.



The voting results were as follows: FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 209,610,314 69.8% 90,631,167 30.2% 300,241,481 66.6% 425,039 25,310,065 Proposal 5 Receipt of U.K. Annual Report and Accounts Receipt of the Company's audited U.K. accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the reports of the directors and the auditor thereon.



The voting results were as follows: FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 324,598,985 99.9% 436,391 0.1% 325,035,376 72.1% 941,209 N/A Proposal 6 Ratification of U.S. Auditor Ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's U.S. independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.



The voting results were as follows: FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 323,714,163 99.4% 1,870,373 0.6% 325,584,536 72.2% 392,049 N/A Proposal 7 Re-appointment of U.K. Statutory Auditor Reappoint PwC as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor under the U.K. Companies Act 2006, to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at which accounts are laid.



The voting results were as follows: FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 323,661,766 99.4% 1,905,402 0.6% 325,567,168 72.2% 409,417 N/A Proposal 8 Approval of U.K. Statutory Auditor Fees Authorize the Board of Directors and/or the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of PwC, in its capacity as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor for the year ending December 31, 2021.



The voting results were as follows: FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 322,592,812 99.1% 2,968,403 0.9% 325,561,215 72.2% 415,370 N/A Proposal 9 Approval of Share Repurchase Contracts and Counterparties Approve the forms of share repurchase contracts and repurchase counterparties in accordance with specific procedures for "off-market purchases" of ordinary shares through the NYSE or Euronext Paris.



The voting results were as follows: FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 318,029,478 98.2% 5,789,362 1.8% 323,818,840 71.9% 2,157,745 N/A Proposal 10 Authority to Allot Equity Securities Authorize the Board to allot equity securities in the Company.



The voting results were as follows: FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 247,902,244 82.5% 52,436,708 17.5% 300,338,952 66.6% 327,568 25,310,065 Proposal 11 Authority to Allot Equity Securities without Pre-emptive Rights Pursuant to the authority contemplated by the resolution in Proposal 10, authorize the Board to allot equity securities without pre-emptive rights.



The voting results were as follows: FOR (Number of votes) PERCENT FOR (%) AGAINST (Number of votes) PERCENT AGAINST (%) TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST AS A PERCENTAGE OF SHARES IN ISSUE (%) ABSTENTIONS (Number of votes) BROKER NON-VOTES (Number of votes) 296,174,405 98.6% 4,155,166 1.4% 300,329,571 66.6% 336,949 25,310,065

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

