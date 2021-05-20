Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced CEO Maria L. Maccecchini , Ph.D., will participate in the Alzheimer Disease Panel, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Wednesday May 26th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The panel discussion, led by Dr. Jason McCarthy, Maxim's Senior Managing Director of Biotechnology Equity Research, and including other voices in the healthcare industry, will cover exciting topics in AD drug development.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP .

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company's website: www.annovisbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

