Imperial Helium Corp. to Commence Trading on TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "IHC"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Imperial Helium Corp. ("Imperial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSXV effective May 21, 2021, under the symbol "IHC".

The Company has a total of 85,490,451 common shares issued and outstanding. Of these, 20,615,945 common shares are subject to escrow restrictions and/or voluntary pooling restrictions. Specifically, 6,091,834 common shares are subject to escrow restrictions under National Policy 46-201 - Escrow for Initial Public Offerings, and another 1,136,111 common shares are subject to voluntary escrow restrictions on the same terms. 13,888,000 common shares are subject to voluntary pooling restrictions and will be released six months after the Listing Date noting this number includes 500,000 that are also subject to the escrow restrictions.

About Imperial

Imperial is focused on the exploration and development of helium production assets in North America. Driven by Canadian geoscience and engineering expertise, in combination with their proprietary helium well database, Imperial Helium is securing helium assets to meet the growing global helium demand and supply short falls in the market.

For additional information please contact:

David Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

djohnson@imperialhelium.ca

David Robinson

Chief Financial Officer

drobinson@imperialhelium.ca

Imperial Helium Corp.

500 - 736 8th Ave SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1H4

