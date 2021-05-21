Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.05.2021 | 02:46
56 Leser
Intelligent technologies to spur Binhai high-quality growth

TIANJIN, China, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Tianjin'sBinhai New Area in North China has banked on high-end industries to support its high-quality growth. With over 1,000 players in intelligent technology industries contributing 30 percent to Binhai's whole industrial output, these industries have become the area's power engine to spur development quality.

With players in the area developing in numbers, industry coverage, and technology level, competitiveness has grown in wide smart technologies including chips, software, information technologies, big data, IoVs, robots, and medical intelligence.

National Supercomputing Center in Tianjin

Binhai has formed a highland with related players and resources, including two national demonstration bases for the electronic information industry and the software and information service industry; one strategic emerging industry cluster for network information security product and service, and the "National Integrated Circuit Design Industrialization Base".

In addition, it is home to 36 state-level enterprise technology centers and 251 municipal-level enterprise technology centers, a national supercomputing center and the Tsinghua University Tianjin Electronic Information Research Institute.

The coastal district is also forming industry chains and clusters in intelligent manufacturing. It gathers international intelligence manufacturers including Honeywell, Siemens, and Omar Actuator, and sees an increasing number of new intelligent players such as Deepinfar Ocean Technology and Zhugao Robot while having full momentum to explore the cutting edges of fields such as big data, mobile internet and cloud computing.

Traditional manufacturing companies and their factories in the area such as China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation and Great Wall Motors are transforming and upgrading with smart technologies.

Moreover, actively integrating itself with the national strategy for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and taking over non-capital functions of Beijing, Binhai has absorbed Beijing companies and projects, forming the Binhai-Zhongguancun Science Park.

Tianjin Port, an important shipping hub in the area, has been upgraded into a smart port.

By introducing a raft of technological innovations, the port has improved its overall efficiency by 20 percent, and cut labor costs by 60 percent compared with traditional container terminals, according to local government.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514692/National_Supercomputing_Center_in_Tianjin.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.