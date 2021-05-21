Anzeige
Freitag, 21.05.2021
East Africa Metals will es jetzt! 23 Meter mit sensationellen 14 g/t Gold!
WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
20.05.21
19:30 Uhr
21.05.2021 | 07:53
Hexagon Purus ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

On 20 May, Rick Rashilla, board member of Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus"), purchased 23,510 shares in Hexagon Purus at an average price of NOK 34.81 (USD 4.21) per share. Following the transaction, Mr. Rashilla controls a total of 33,968 shares in Hexagon Purus.


For more information, please contact:

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 476 12 713| salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com?

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Purus ASA:
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • KRT 1500 RR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/44719b67-d49e-4592-a1a5-9ed6520c55bf)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
