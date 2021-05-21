Hexagon Purus ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

On 20 May, Rick Rashilla, board member of Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus"), purchased 23,510 shares in Hexagon Purus at an average price of NOK 34.81 (USD 4.21) per share. Following the transaction, Mr. Rashilla controls a total of 33,968 shares in Hexagon Purus.



About Hexagon Purus ASA:

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

