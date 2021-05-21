Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc ('SEGRO'), in its role as venture adviser to the SEGRO European Logistics Partnership ('SELP') joint venture, announces the launch and pricing of an 8 year, €500 million senior unsecured Green bond issue for SELP. The bonds were priced at 90 basis points above euro mid-swaps and have an annual coupon of 0.875 per cent.

The proceeds of the issue will principally be used to finance and/or refinance Eligible Green Projects as outlined in the SEGRO Green Finance Framework, including the continued development programme, as well as providing funding for general corporate purposes.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 8.8 million square metres of space (95 million square feet) valued at £15.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

About SEGRO European Logistics Partnership S.à r.l. (SELP):

SELP is a joint venture in which SEGRO owns a 50 per cent interest. It was established in October 2013 and owns €5.3 billion of big box warehouses and development land across seven Continental European countries. SEGRO acts as asset, property and development manager for SELP.

For further information see www.SELP.lu.

