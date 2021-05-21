A new pumped hydro energy storage plant is set to begin construction in Australia for the first time in almost four decades with the financial close of Genex Power's Kidston Clean Energy Hub.From pv magazine Australia Australia's first pumped hydro energy storage system to be built in 37 years, Genex Power's Kidston Clean Energy Hub, is now set for construction, following the financial close of its Kidston Stage 2 project. The green light for the AUD 777 million ($602.6 million) pumped hydro project (including transmission infrastructure), is a boon to Queensland's renewable energy ambitions. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...