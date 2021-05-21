First North Denmark: DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 25 May 2021. Name: DonkeyRepublic Holding ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061540770 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DONKEY ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 15,465,136 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 35678263 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 223811 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ---------------------------------------------------- 40 4020 Consumer Discretionary Consumer Products & Services ---------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860631