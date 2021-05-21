Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes NORD.investments A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen May 21, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the NORD.investments share (short name: NORD) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. NORD.investments belongs to the technology sector and is the 9th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 54th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. NORD.investments is a digital pension and investment solution that makes it easy and transparent to invest for the long-term investor. The company's mission is to build a transparent and independent investment solution that makes it easy for everyone to invest at low cost. "We are very pleased with the great interest from both new and existing shareholders, including that several professional FinTech funds joined as pre-subscribers", says Anders Hartmann, CEO Nord.investments. "It is great that Danish investors want to join the journey, where we democratize the investment market by giving everyone access to an easy and completely transparent way of being invested. Now it is up to us in NORD to live up to the trust that investors have shown us." "We are proud to welcome NORD.investments to Nasdaq First North Growth Market", says Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "The listing of NORD.investments fintech solution for the retail market is an important further step in our investment in Danish technology start-ups, which will ensure continued growth, development and innovation, as well as the jobs of the future". NORD.investments has appointed Tofte & Co as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communication Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com