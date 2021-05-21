Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals will es jetzt! 23 Meter mit sensationellen 14 g/t Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.05.2021 | 08:41
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes NORD.investments A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen May 21, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
NORD.investments share (short name: NORD) starts today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark. NORD.investments belongs to the technology sector and is
the 9th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021
and is the 54th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

NORD.investments is a digital pension and investment solution that makes it
easy and transparent to invest for the long-term investor. The company's
mission is to build a transparent and independent investment solution that
makes it easy for everyone to invest at low cost. 

"We are very pleased with the great interest from both new and existing
shareholders, including that several professional FinTech funds joined as
pre-subscribers", says Anders Hartmann, CEO Nord.investments. "It is great that
Danish investors want to join the journey, where we democratize the investment
market by giving everyone access to an easy and completely transparent way of
being invested. Now it is up to us in NORD to live up to the trust that
investors have shown us." 

"We are proud to welcome NORD.investments to Nasdaq First North Growth Market",
says Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "The listing of
NORD.investments fintech solution for the retail market is an important further
step in our investment in Danish technology start-ups, which will ensure
continued growth, development and innovation, as well as the jobs of the
future". 

NORD.investments has appointed Tofte & Co as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.