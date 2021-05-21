Patent for ColdZyme approved in Japan

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese patent authority has granted Enzymatica's patent for the cod enzyme that is a key component of Enzymatica's cold spray ColdZyme for the Japanese market. The patent is valid until 2036. Corresponding patent was granted by the European Patent Office, EPO, in the spring of 2020.

Enzymatica has developed an improved cod enzyme formulation for ColdZyme, for which new patent applications were globally filed in 2016. The new patent prolongs the protection for ColdZyme and other Enzymatica products based on the same technology platform for another 15 years. This is a major strengthening of the Enzymatica patent portfolio and represents a significant milestone for the continuous commercialization of the company's key products.

"Having the new patent also granted in Japan, we will have another large market, besides Europe and Russia, that will provide ColdZyme with a long-term patent protection. Being the sole producer worldwide of the specific deep-water enzyme we also have a technological advantage versus our competitors," says Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Director Growth at Enzymatica.

Besides the granted patent for Japan, Europe and Russia, Enzymatica has filed corresponding applications for other markets, where the patent is currently being reviewed.

Enzymatica's patent portfolio is managed by leading European IP firm Potter Clarkson.

