Hexagon Composites ASA initiates share buy-back program

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program which will be initiated today and be terminated on 11th June 2021 at the latest. The share buy-back program will be carried out on the basis of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021.



The Company has been granted approval to acquire up to 1,000,000 shares under the share buy-back program, for the purpose of fulfilling the Company's obligations under its incentive programs. The share buy-back program will be conducted in accordance with the applicable regulations of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

For further information, Hexagon Composites ASA refers to the minutes from the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 28 April 2021, available at www.hexagongroup.com

For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act