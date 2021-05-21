Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals will es jetzt! 23 Meter mit sensationellen 14 g/t Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
21.05.21
09:57 Uhr
3,812 Euro
+0,220
+6,12 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7723,82209:59
3,7703,82009:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2021 | 09:05
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA initiates share buy-back program

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program which will be initiated today and be terminated on 11th June 2021 at the latest. The share buy-back program will be carried out on the basis of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021.

The Company has been granted approval to acquire up to 1,000,000 shares under the share buy-back program, for the purpose of fulfilling the Company's obligations under its incentive programs. The share buy-back program will be conducted in accordance with the applicable regulations of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

For further information, Hexagon Composites ASA refers to the minutes from the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 28 April 2021, available at www.hexagongroup.com

For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


HEXAGON COMPOSITES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.