DJ ALD: Update on the share buyback program

ALD ALD: Update on the share buyback program 21-May-2021 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 21 May 2021 UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 14 May 2021 and 20 May 2021, under Regulation (EU) No 596/ 2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 20 May 2020 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Daily Identifying weighted Market Issuer's name Issuer's identifying Transaction code of Total daily volume average (MIC code date financial (in number of shares) purchase code) instrument price of shares ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.52796 XAMS 13,664 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.50847 CEUX 2,817 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.52981 TQEX 1,019 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 17/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.59177 XAMS 13,626 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 17/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.55000 CEUX 2,913 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.54876 XAMS 12,204 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.56429 CEUX 3,000 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.39566 XAMS 23,204 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.39770 CEUX 4,820 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.40057 XAMS 19,355 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.40357 CEUX 4,600 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.40801 TQEX 2,700 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.31898 XAMS 15,572 TOTAL 103,922 13.4720

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website.

About

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-March 2021).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext Ticker: ALD AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1199169 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1199169 21-May-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199169&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2021 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)