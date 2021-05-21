Anzeige
Freitag, 21.05.2021
ALD: Update on the share buyback program

DJ ALD: Update on the share buyback program 

ALD 
ALD: Update on the share buyback program 
21-May-2021 / 09:01 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Paris, 21 May 2021 
UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 14 May 2021 and 20 May 2021, under Regulation (EU) No 596/ 2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 20 May 2020 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market) 

Daily 
                        Identifying                       weighted Market 
Issuer's name Issuer's identifying Transaction code of   Total daily volume             average (MIC 
       code         date    financial  (in number of shares)            purchase code) 
                        instrument                        price of 
                                                    shares 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.52796 XAMS 
                              13,664 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.50847 CEUX 
                              2,817 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.52981 TQEX 
                              1,019 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 17/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.59177 XAMS 
                              13,626 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 17/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.55000 CEUX 
                              2,913 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.54876 XAMS 
                              12,204 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 18/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.56429 CEUX 
                              3,000 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.39566 XAMS 
                              23,204 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 19/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.39770 CEUX 
                              4,820 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.40057 XAMS 
                              19,355 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.40357 CEUX 
                              4,600 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 20/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.40801 TQEX 
                              2,700 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2021 FR0013258662                       13.31898 XAMS 
                              15,572 
                        TOTAL    103,922                   13.4720

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website.

About

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-March 2021).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ALD 
         1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 
         92500 Rueil-Malmaison 
         France 
Internet:    https://www.aldautomotive.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013258662 
Euronext Ticker: ALD 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1199169 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1199169 21-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199169&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2021 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
