On May 3, 2021, Health Canada issued a notice to interested parties to provide feedback on a proposal to change the Carriages and Strollers Regulations.

The proposal is to update the Carriages and Strollers Regulations with the aim of strengthening health and safety, improving regulatory alignment with Canada's top trading partners, and addressing identified stakeholder nuisances.

Health Canada is considering the following regulatory changes:

Replacing the mechanical requirements with one of the following options, incorporated by ambulatory reference into the regulations, i.e. if the referenced documents get updated, the new version becomes effective based on the set transition period without amending the regulations compliance to the mechanical requirements from ASTM F833-19 compliance with at least one of: the mechanical requirements from ASTM F833-19, or

the mechanical requirements from ISO 31110:2020, and in addition, the entrapment requirements from ASTM F833-19 sections 6.8 and 6.10 Removing the surface coating materials requirements reference to Toys Regulations and adding the requirements directly into the regulations as follows: A sticker, film or other similar material that can be removed, or a surface coating material, that is applied to an accessible part of a carriage or stroller must not contain, when it is tested in accordance with a method that conforms to good laboratory practices, more than 90 mg/kg total lead any compound of antimony, arsenic, cadmium, selenium or barium if more than 1000 mg/kg of the compound migrates from the material; or more than 10 mg/kg total mercury Adding directly the toxicological requirements set out in sections 22 and 25 of the Toys Regulations into the regulations Adding vinyl parts of a carriage or stroller must comply with the Phthalates Regulations Aligning the information and warning requirements with ASTM F833-19 or ISO 31110:20 while maintaining the requirement that it must be written in both English and French

The deadline for sending comments to Health Canada on this proposal is June 17, 2021.

Consultation: Proposed Amendments to the Carriages and Strollers Regulations

