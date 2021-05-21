Workday, Inc.: Workday Partners With Crown Commercial Service to Help Accelerate Innovation in the Public Sector

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Will Help UK Public Sector Organisations Benefit From Access to Cloud Applications for Finance, Human Resources and Planning

LONDON, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html), and Crown Commercial Service (CCS) today announced they are building on their existing relationship with the signature of a new MoU which aims to expand the use of cloud technology and help drive innovation in the UK public sector.



With the Workday suite of applications, including Workday Financial Management (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/products/financial-management/overview.html), Workday Human Capital Management (HCM (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/products/human-capital-management/overview.html)) and Workday Adaptive Planning (https://www.adaptiveplanning.com), UK public sector customers are able to address the rapidly changing environment and support their business operations.

CCS - the UK's largest public procurement organisation - supports the UK public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. Last year, CCS helped the UK public sector achieve commercial benefits worth more than £1 billion - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Through CCS, the MOU will support and extend the relationship to numerous public sector organisations, in addition to those already using Workday such as Cabinet Office, Department for Education, and UK Research and Innovation.

"The transformative power of cloud technology is key to our commitment to drive greater innovation across government. This Workday MOU will support the adoption of modern cloud-based systems," said Gareth Rhys Williams, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Government.

"This Memorandum of Understanding with Workday will allow the public sector to access a range of discounts on cloud products, supporting the digital transformation of the UK public sector as we build back better," said Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer, Crown Commercial Service.

"This furthers our strong relationship with CCS to help organisations improve efficiency, simplify operations, and provide better value to UK taxpayers," said Carolyn Horne, president, EMEA, Workday. "We work with some of the most innovative businesses and public sector organisations, helping them completely rethink the way they operate. We're looking forward to helping more government organisations to do the same."

