The atlas uses existing ground measured radiometric data that have been compared with available solar radiation data derived from satellite image.The Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI), part of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), has developed a solar atlas to quantify Qatar"s solar resource and its geographical distribution. "The link to the atlas should be very soon available on our website," Veronica Bermudez, Senior Research Director at QEERI, told pv magazine. "In the meantime, it can be accessed in pdf." She explained that the atlas uses existing ground measured radiometric ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...