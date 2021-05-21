After a year of limited asset disposals following the announcement of Noratis's decision in March 2020 to focus on net portfolio expansion, management expects a significant rise in property sales in FY21 and guides to much higher EBIT and PBT compared to FY20. Meanwhile, the company plans to further grow its portfolio, which it will support with c €22m raised through equity issues in FY20, a €30m corporate bond placed in the period and long-term funding from its anchor shareholder, Merz, which in March 2020 agreed to inject up to €50m in Noratis until the end of 2024.

