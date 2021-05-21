The new module series has a power output ranging from 370 to 380 W, a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius, and an efficiency of up to 21.7%.Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has launched a new residential heterojunction panel series that is compatible with its Evervolt lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations. The new module series, which will be available from the third quarter of this year, features a power output ranging from 370 to 380 W and an efficiency of 21.2% to 21.7%. The panel's temperature coefficient is -0.26% per degree Celsius ...

