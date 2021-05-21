Anzeige
Freitag, 21.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1XCLC ISIN: IS0000020584 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
GlobeNewswire
21.05.2021 | 11:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Festi hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Festi hf. (symbol: FESTI) on
April 20, 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital
on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 25, 2021. 



ISIN                    IS0000020584
Company name                Festi hf.  
Total share capital before the decrease   332.699.999 
Decrease in share capital          9.199.999  
Total share capital following the decrease 323.500.000 
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.    
Symbol                   FESTI    
Orderbook ID                98870
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
