WKN: 902564 ISIN: FI0009005078 Ticker-Symbol: PNS 
Frankfurt
21.05.21
08:03 Uhr
43,650 Euro
+0,500
+1,16 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PONSSE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PONSSE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.05.2021 | 12:52
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to web event - Ponsse launches new forwarder loaders for efficient load handling

HELSINKI, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse launches a new loader product family for the most popular forwarder models. The new loaders K101 and K111 have been developed in cooperation with customers for efficient load handling, also in demanding conditions. The loaders represent structure designed and developed by Ponsse, in which special emphasis has been placed on the reliability and productivity. The strong and precise PONSSE K101 and K111 loaders are available for PONSSE Buffalo, Buffalo King and Bison Active Frame forwarders.

Ponsse Studio is presenting English-language web events on 26 May at 10:00 EEST and 16:00 EEST.

The event at 10:00 is subtitled in Finnish, and the event at 16:00 in Swedish. Other languages are available after the event.

Register and save the event to your calendar: https://www.ponsse.com/ponsse-studio-presents/K101-K111#/

Welcome!

Juha Haverinen,

Ponsse Plc, Product Manager, forwarders

Tel. +358 40 839 8529, juha.haverinen@ponsse.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/invitation-to-web-event---ponsse-launches-new-forwarder-loaders-for-efficient-load-handling,c3351421

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/ponsse-k111-03,c2915520

Ponsse K111 03

© 2021 PR Newswire
