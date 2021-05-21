The solar park is planned to have a capacity of 3 MW and sell power to the local grid under a 20-year PPA.Bahrain's Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA) and the Bahrain International Circuit have issued a tender for the construction of a solar park at the country's Formula 1 circuit. "A Request for Proposal has been issued via the Government Tender Board for Build Own Operate and Maintain (BOOM) grid-tied solar PV power plant with a minimum capacity of 3 MWac," the SEA said in a statement. "This to be installed as car park shades at the Bahrain International Circuit and bidders are sought for ...

