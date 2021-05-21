DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Haakon Sandborg, Chief Financial Officer, has today been awarded 143,429 synthetic DNO ASA shares at zero cost in accordance with an established program. Please refer to the attached form of notification for further details.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- Form of Notification - Award of synthetic shares - Haakon Sandborg 21.05.2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce37c2a5-444a-472c-a76c-897e1ef756f4)
