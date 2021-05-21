Anzeige
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Tradegate
21.05.21
14:57 Uhr
0,896 Euro
+0,024
+2,75 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8920,89515:09
0,8930,89515:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2021 | 13:53
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Haakon Sandborg, Chief Financial Officer, has today been awarded 143,429 synthetic DNO ASA shares at zero cost in accordance with an established program. Please refer to the attached form of notification for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Form of Notification - Award of synthetic shares - Haakon Sandborg 21.05.2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce37c2a5-444a-472c-a76c-897e1ef756f4)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
