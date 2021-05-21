Yesterday, Ultimovacs reported the first results from a Phase I trial of UV1 in advanced melanoma in combination with Keytruda. After the minimum 18-month follow-up period (median of 21 months), complete responses (CRs) were achieved in 30% (n=6 out of 20) of patients and partial responses were seen in another 30% of patients resulting in 60% of overall response rate (ORR; 12 out of 20). In Phase III trials of Keytruda in advanced melanoma and post-hoc analyses after the approval the ORR was 33-37% and CR 5-12%. Although this is a comparison against historical data, we find the large difference reassuring. So, although early, these new data give confidence in the existing R&D strategy (UV1 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor (CPIs) in four different Phase II trials). Our valuation is increased to NOK3.65bn or NOK114 per share (vs NOK99.4 per share previously).

