Y Combinator Backed Mudrex Brings AI Powered Trading Bots To Exchanges, Starting With Goku Market

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Mudrex, a Y Combinator backed new-age cloud-based marketplace of automated crypto trading algorithms, has partnered with GokuMarket, the one-stop-shop for buying, selling, and earning with cryptocurrencies. The partnership has been formulated to provide algorithmic AI-assisted trading algos built by Mudrex for users on GokuMarket.

Mudrex, a no-code strategy builder and algorithmic trading platform, has made quite a few strides to bring high-yield crypto investments to everyone. Mudrex owes its recent popularity to its focus on user experience and security, helping users invest reliably. The platform uses AI-backed algorithms to develop portfolio bundles for various trading profiles across currencies and volumes.

With the incorporation of Mudrex bots in the GokuMarket platform, the latter will provide another avenue of crypto investments for its users, apart from the generic blanket of crypto trading of buying and selling manually. Users will receive bots that trade in various cryptocurrencies across exchanges, with complete transparency, proven backtesting and real-time trade data.

Mudrex - Helping Users Trade On Autopilot

Mudrex was founded in 2019 and is based out of San Francisco. It has grown in popularity majorly due to its novel algorithms and the ease of investment it offers. The platform is backed by world-renowned startup accelerator Y-Combinator and helps traders build, backtest, execute and invest in algorithmic trading strategies. Here are some of the main features of the platform:

Over 20,000 investors onboarded with nearly $1 Billion in trade volume;

No transfer of funds required, as the algorithms work with the top exchanges such as Coinbase Pro, Binance, Bybit, Deribit, OKEX and BitMex;

The platform offers fee refunds to its users if the strategies do not yield a profit in a month;

Helps users through the strategy selection process by creating a performance score, which rates each strategy after a risk vs reward analysis on a scale of 1-10, hence assisting users to invest in premade bots built by expert traders;

The no-code builder aids users to create strategies by dragging and dropping technical indicators.

The Mudrex platform has a plethora of trading algorithms built by leading crypto experts and traders across crypto pairs and exchanges. These bots are 100% automated, helping users diversify their investment portfolio through automated trading.

About GokuMarket

GokuMarket is based in Hong Kong and was launched in 2019. It has since then emerged as a one-stop marketplace for the blockchain economy, where users can buy, sell, earn and shop with cryptocurrencies. The platform's main features include a European licensed crypto exchange and wallet, 100% KYC/AML compliance, customised solutions for pro traders, and the potential to earn cryptocurrencies through cashback and offers. There are currently over 400,000 registered users on GokuMarket, with $50 million in daily transactions volume.

Partnership Details

The platform seeks to introduce special bot strategies through Mudrex to offer an enhanced user experience for all its users. The decision to introduce AI-enabled algorithmic trading complements the ever-growing demand for automated trading. This partnership will refine the platform's current Automated bot market, allowing users to deposit or withdraw at their convenience without any limitations.

Since its launch, Mudrex has been bringing automated algorithmic trading to investors of all kinds, especially the newcomers. The platform has enabled many passive investors to add crypto to their portfolio without having to code or build a strategy themself. The partnership between Mudrex and GokuMarket will strengthen the traders looking to invest in premade bots on the latter. GokuMarket will offer exceptionally crafted automated strategies for investors looking to generate a passive income with their crypto, rather than just holding on to their assets.

Mudrex

Edul Patel

edul@mudrex.com

https://mudrex.com/

1013 Centre Road, Suite 403-B, Wilmington, Delaware, USA

