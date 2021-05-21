Albireo Pharma, Inc.: Albireo Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Bylvay (odevixibat) for Treatment of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC)

- Bylvay has the potential to become first approved drug to treat all forms of PFIC -



BOSTON, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Bylvay (odevixibat) for the treatment of PFIC. Bylvay is a potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) and could be the first non-surgical treatment for this rare disease. With this positive CHMP opinion, Bylvay continues on the accelerated approval path for European Commission (EC) decision on the marketing authorization application (MAA) and an anticipated launch in the second half of this year.

"Today's positive CHMP opinion for Bylvay brings us one step closer to having the first-ever, non-surgical treatment that could reduce the burden of PFIC on families and children," said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. "Our hope is to provide children both short-term relief from symptoms such as pruritus and long-term improvements in important parameters such as growth with Bylvay."

PFIC is a rare and devastating disorder affecting young children that causes progressive, life-threatening liver disease. In many cases, PFIC leads to cirrhosis and liver failure within the first 10 years of life. The most prominent and problematic ongoing manifestation of PFIC is pruritus, or intense itching, which often results in a severely diminished quality of life.

"The novel IBAT inhibition of odevixibat holds the promise to transform the treatment paradigm for children with PFIC types 1, 2 and 3," remarked Richard Thompson, Professor of Molecular Hepatology at King's College London and principal investigator of PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2. "The current standard of liver transplants come with real challenges, such as life-long immunosuppression, and challenges finding organs for young children."

Of the estimated 100,000 patients with cholestatic liver disease worldwide without an approved drug treatment, there are approximately 15,000 PFIC patients, excluding China and India. Albireo plans to directly commercialize Bylvay in the EU and is prepared for launch with commercial, access and medical affairs personnel on the ground. To support future access negotiations with countries in Europe, Albireo is building a compelling value package with the PEDFIC, gold standard, Phase 3 data, natural history information and a study to reflect the burden of PFIC on caregivers and families.

In addition to the pending EC decision for the MAA for Bylvay in PFIC, the Company also anticipates an upcoming regulatory decision by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of pruritus in patients with PFIC. The FDA has granted a Priority Review for the NDA and has set an action date of July 20, 2021 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA). Albireo is also studying the use of Bylvay in other rare pediatric cholestatic diseases with the BOLD Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with biliary atresia and the ASSERT Phase 3 clinical trial in Alagille syndrome. Topline data from the ASSERT trial is expected in 2022, and data from the BOLD trial is expected in 2024.

About PFIC

Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasisand PFIC Advocacy and Resource Network at PFIC.org .

About the PEDFIC Global Phase 3 Program

The positive opinion for Bylvay was supported by data from PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2, the largest, global, Phase 3 trials ever conducted in PFIC. In PEDFIC 1, a randomized, double-blind study, placebo-controlled study, Bylvay met both its pruritus (p=0.004) and serum bile acid (p=0.003) primary endpoints and was well tolerated with very low incidence of diarrhea/frequent bowel movements (9.5% of treated patients vs. 5.0% of placebo patients). PEDFIC 2, a long-term, open-label Phase 3 extension study, reaffirmed Bylvay delivered sustained reductions in sBAs as well as improvements in pruritus assessments, growth and other markers of liver function in patients treated up to 48 weeks. Across both studies, Bylvay was well tolerated with diarrhea/frequent stools being the most common treatment-related gastrointestinal adverse events. There were no serious treatment related adverse events.

About Bylvay (odevixibat)

Bylvay is an investigational product candidate being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases, including PFIC, biliary atresia and Alagille syndrome. A potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi), Bylvay acts locally in the small intestine. Bylvay does not require refrigeration and can be taken as a capsule for older children, or opened and sprinkled onto food, which are factors of key importance for adherence in a pediatric patient population. In addition to the PEDFIC studies, the Company also provides an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for eligible patients with PFIC in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia.

The FDA has granted Priority Review and set a PDUFA goal date of July 20, 2021. In Europe, Bylvay is the only IBATi granted accelerated assessment by the EMA. Bylvay has also been granted Orphan Designation, as well as access to the PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) scheme for the treatment of PFIC. The EMA's Pediatric Committee has agreed to Albireo's Bylvay Pediatric Investigation Plans for PFIC and biliary atresia. In addition to PFIC, Bylvay has Orphan Drug Designations for the treatment of Alagille syndrome, biliary atresia and primary biliary cholangitis. With FDA and EMA regulatory submissions complete, Bylvay has the potential to become the first approved drug treatment for patients with PFIC in the U.S and Europe. The Company anticipates potential regulatory approvals, issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher and launch in the second half of 2021. Bylvay is also currently being evaluated in the BOLD Phase 3 trial in patients with biliary atresia, and the global Phase 3 ASSERT trial for Alagille syndrome.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo's lead product candidate, Bylvay, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. For PFIC, the FDA recently granted Priority Review and set a PDUFA goal date of July 20, 2021. In Europe, the EMA validated MAA. Bylvay is the only IBATi granted accelerated assessment by the EMA. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies moving ahead with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

