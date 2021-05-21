Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) ("Sensyne" or the "Company" or the "Group"), the Clinical AI company today announces that, together with its U.S. based strategic partner Phesi Inc. ("Phesi"), the two companies have entered a joint commercial clinical development collaboration in an undisclosed disease area with a leading pharmaceutical company that is an existing client of Phesi.

The collaboration marks the first time that Sensyne and Phesi have entered a joint commercial collaboration with a pharmaceutical client since they entered into a strategic alliance in January 2021. The development work to be undertaken involves the analysis of anonymized and de-identified real world patient data available to Sensyne with Phesi's clinical trial data in order to optimise the design of a clinical trial program for the client.

No financial terms have been disclosed for this collaboration.

About Sensyne Phesi Strategic Alliance

Under the terms of the strategic alliance agreement, Sensyne and Phesi agreed to collaborate on an exclusive basis to offer synthetic clinical trial arms and clinical decision support tools combining clinical trial data with real world patient data. Phesi's clients include many of the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD, CEO of Sensyne Health, said: "I'm delighted to announce our first pharmaceutical collaboration with Phesi which demonstrates the benefits of combining our expertise in clinical trials, real world patient data and AI-driven analytics."

Dr. Gen Li, Founder and President of Phesi Inc., said: "I am looking forward to seeing our first collaboration with Sensyne come to fruition. Integrated predictive analytics is set to play a vital role in optimizing clinical development, and our work together will enable more life sciences organizations to become data-driven. Unlocking the power of data through this approach is crucial to meeting unmet medical needs around the world."

About Sensyne Health www.sensynehealth.com

Sensyne Health plc Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) is a clinical artificial intelligence company operating a unique business model a for-profit plc making a positive social impact, sharing the financial returns it makes with health systems. The company applies clinical AI in the healthcare and life science industries. In healthcare, Sensyne delivers remote patient monitoring and real-time decision-making systems for healthcare organizations and their patients. In life sciences, Sensyne analyses large complex anonymized data sets to help life sciences companies accelerate the development of new medicines.

About Phesi Inc. www.phesi.com

Phesi is a privately-owned, profitable company based in Connecticut, United States. The company's mission is to enable data driven drug development and commercialisation using predictive analytics powered by patient-centric data science. Phesi's integrated offerings span the entire clinical development process from development planning and indication assessment to protocol evaluation and design (including synthetic control arm), site selection, and trial implementation management. The company covers all phases of clinical development and a range of indications, including rare diseases, partnering with life science companies to deliver novel therapies faster and with cost savings.

