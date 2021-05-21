Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC Pink: INND) ("the Company"), a company with a mission to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. CEO of the Company, Matthew Moore, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Our mission is to offer Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) premium affordable hearing health products to the tens of millions of people in North America that suffer from untreated hearing loss," shared Moore.

Jolly then commented on the significance of hearing loss in the United States. "What is wrong with the current delivery system?", he asked. "It is a huge problem that exists in today's society; it's really a humanitarian issue," responded Moore. He then explained that one of the biggest problems with the current system is the delivery model. "It's really denying people that ability to get hearing help on their own terms," said Moore. "Lack of awareness is also a huge reason."

"Essentially, a person with untreated hearing loss lives three years less compared to someone who has hearing loss but is being treated by amplification," continued Moore. "We really need to get the message out that if you have a hearing problem, you really need to get it addressed," he added. Moore then explained that current hearing loss solutions are also associated with high costs. "Right now, a set of devices through the professional model is about $4,000 to $12,000 per set."

"At InnerScope, we actually provide premium, affordable, and professional-grade FDA-registered medical devices at a price of about $500 to $750 each," shared Moore, adding that the devices can be controlled through a mobile device while also offering a fully remote telehealth presence. "That is where our audiologists and our hearing instrument specialists can remotely dial in and, at no additional charge, can actually program the devices."

"We just signed Chief Branding Advisor, Chris Ivery," shared Moore. Chris Ivery is the Chief Marketing Officer for Italian sportswear label Sergio Tacchini and a music producer. "He is helping us with marketing and getting us celebrity hearing health ambassadors," he added. "We really needed to have PSAs; we need to have a conversation in society about hearing loss," said Moore. "Over a billion people suffer from hearing loss, and less than 10% of the people out there are actually getting treated."

Jolly then asked about the Company's marketing and sales strategy over the next eighteen months. "We are a wholesaler on Walmart," said Moore. "We just recently announced that we are a wholesaler for BJs Wholesale, and that product will be launching to six million of BJ's members," he shared. "At the time of the launch, we are going to be the only hearing health product listed on the BJs Wholesale website," continued Moore. "We are connected with pretty much every large pharmacy, every large grocery store chain, and all the retailers that you can imagine wanting health products in their locations."

"We are ramping up; we have nearly a million dollar's worth of inventory right now that we are ready to sell," said Moore. "Starting this summer, we are going to explode on the scene here."

"So, there will be no need to see a hearing professional due to the advancements in your hearing technology?", asked Jolly. "Absolutely," said Moore. "With our app-controlled, self-adjusting hearing devices through your smartphone with our remote telehealth presence, where we can actually remotely program the devices, a person will be getting the benefits of going to a professional's office without ever leaving their home."

"What are your sales projections going forward over the next twelve to eighteen months?", asked Jolly. "We believe with our strategic partnerships that we've created within the retail sector as a wholesaler, as well as by launching our Direct-to-Consumer initiative through our own website with Chris Ivery; we will be matching our largest competitors revenue, which is Eargo listed on Nasdaq within the next twelve to eighteen months."

To close the interview, Moore encouraged listeners and shareholders to consider the potential of the Company in the DTC hearing loss market as they continue to bring awareness to hearing loss and offer affordable yet high-quality solutions for this sector.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC Pink: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies as a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products (collectively "Hearing Products") its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well-positioned to directly benefit from the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act (expected to be enacted within the next few months). InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology (visit: NoHassleHearing.com) combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional. For more information, please visit www.innd.com.

