Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Ad-hoc! Durchbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMUG ISIN: FI4000506811 Ticker-Symbol: 5NX 
Frankfurt
21.05.21
11:06 Uhr
4,536 Euro
+0,006
+0,13 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.05.2021 | 15:29
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEXSTIM PLC: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

NOTICE, MAY 21, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 174201)

NEXSTIM PLC: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

Nexstim Plc has invalidated 2,773 shares. The decrease in the number of shares
will be entered into the Trade Register on May 22, 2021. The invalidation will
be valid in the trading system as of May 24, 2021 on First North Growth Market
Finland presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade
register. 

Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share:

Trading code: NXTMH
ISIN code: FI4000506811
Orderbook id: 103570
Number of shares: 6,640,616

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
NEXSTIM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.