Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEXSTIM PLC: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

NOTICE, MAY 21, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 174201) NEXSTIM PLC: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Nexstim Plc has invalidated 2,773 shares. The decrease in the number of shares will be entered into the Trade Register on May 22, 2021. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of May 24, 2021 on First North Growth Market Finland presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register. Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share: Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000506811 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 6,640,616 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260