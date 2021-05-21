Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Aker Horizons ASA on First North NOK (230/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Aker Horizons ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from May 24, 2021. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: AKHo ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- Currency: NOK ---------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010921232 ---------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226184 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 ---------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------- MIC Code: ONSE ---------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB