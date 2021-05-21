Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Ad-hoc! Durchbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Tradegate
21.05.21
14:53 Uhr
0,229 Euro
-0,001
-0,44 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2260,24016:18
0,2280,23916:18
PR Newswire
21.05.2021 | 15:58
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Dealings by Director of a Major Subsidiary

Pan African Resources Plc - Dealings by Director of a Major Subsidiary

PR Newswire

London, May 21

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

AIM Code: PAF

JSE Code: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

(Pan African Resources or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY


In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised of the following transaction by a director of a major subsidiary of the Company.

Name of subsidiary: Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited ("Evander Gold")

Name of director: L.T. Motshwaiwa

Type of director: General Manager and director of Evander Gold

Nature of transaction: Sale (on market)

Class of security: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

Nature of interest: Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal obtained: No

Date of transaction:20 May 2021
Price per share: R3.93
Number of shares: 5,671.76
Total value: R22,290.02

21 May 2021
Johannesburg

Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.