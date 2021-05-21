Pan African Resources Plc - Dealings by Director of a Major Subsidiary

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY



In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised of the following transaction by a director of a major subsidiary of the Company.



Name of subsidiary: Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited ("Evander Gold")

Name of director: L.T. Motshwaiwa

Type of director: General Manager and director of Evander Gold

Nature of transaction: Sale (on market)

Class of security: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

Nature of interest: Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal obtained: No

Date of transaction:20 May 2021

Price per share: R3.93

Number of shares: 5,671.76

Total value: R22,290.02

21 May 2021

Johannesburg

