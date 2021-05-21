Pan African Resources Plc - Dealings by Director of a Major Subsidiary
London, May 21
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
AIM Code: PAF
JSE Code: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
(Pan African Resources or the Company)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised of the following transaction by a director of a major subsidiary of the Company.
Name of subsidiary: Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited ("Evander Gold")
Name of director: L.T. Motshwaiwa
Type of director: General Manager and director of Evander Gold
Nature of transaction: Sale (on market)
Class of security: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
Nature of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained: No
Date of transaction:20 May 2021
Price per share: R3.93
Number of shares: 5,671.76
Total value: R22,290.02
21 May 2021
Johannesburg
