China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has allocated some $77 million for residential PV incentives. This should be enough to deploy another 1 GW of rooftop PV.China's National Energy Administration (NEA) on Thursday officially released its guideline policy for wind and solar power installations in 2021. The document indicates that the incentives from the central government to residential PV will be no more than RMB 500 million (around $77 million). If the subsidy level is RMB 0.05 per watt, this total amount will feed 10 GW of residential PV. Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy released ...

