Freitag, 21.05.2021
Eilmeldung: Ad-hoc! Durchbruch!
WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
21.05.21
08:03 Uhr
0,094 Euro
+0,002
+2,07 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0940,13417:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2021 | 16:17
Prosafe SE: Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. - Update on Financial Process

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 12 May 2021 in relation to the fixing of the hearing for Prosafe SE's and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd.'s ("PRPL's") applications for moratorium protection in Singapore (the "Moratorium Applications Hearing") before the Singapore court on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at 10am Singapore time.

This is a reminder that creditors who wish to attend the Moratorium Applications Hearingwith their details before 4pm Singapore time on Monday, 24 May 2021. Any creditor who is intending to attend through its corporate representative (i.e. without instructing solicitors) must also provide a copy of the letter of authorisation by the creditor company authorising the corporate representative to attend the Moratorium Applications Hearing and represent the creditor company.

Further, all creditors of Prosafe SE and PRPL

21 May 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:


Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
