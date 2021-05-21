Fineco adds BNY Mellon Investment Management funds to investing platform

LONDON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinecoBank today announces that funds from BNY Mellon Investment Management are now available on its investing platform.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the most respected financial institutions and one of the largest asset managers in the world with $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. For British investors the firm offers a series of leading investment products across a variety of sectors and investment types.

Today's news follows on from earlier announcements that funds from NinetyOne, Candriam and AXA already joined the Fineco platform this year.

Paolo Di Grazia, deputy general manager, Fineco: "We are delighted to be able to offer our UK customers more investing options. The introduction of BNY Mellon Investment Management follows a number of announcements in the last month alone - this is part of our continued mission to provide Fineco customers access to the best investments at competitive prices."

Matt Oomen, global head of distribution, BNY Mellon Investment Management: "BNY Mellon Investment Management offers the best of both worlds: solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, scale and proven financial stewardship of a global financial institution. We are very pleased to now offer Fineco customers access to our wide range of funds, which are all designed to deliver long term value while also helping to progress the world in which we live."

About FinecoBank

Launched in 2017 in UK, FinecoBank, the multi-currency bank and one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe, has built an integrated business model proposing customers its One-Stop-Solution: it offers from a single account banking, trading and investment services through innovative transactional platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco represents a new way of banking, a smart way to invest money.

Fineco's mission is to simplify customers' lives when dealing with financial services, and has developed a very powerful yet user-friendly platform. Learn more about us on finecobank.co.uk.

About BNY Mellon Investment Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2021. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.