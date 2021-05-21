Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

SE0008008262 Garo AB 21.05.2021 SE0015812417 Garo AB 25.05.2021 Tausch 1:1 7827

CA68622C1086 Origen Resources Inc. 21.05.2021 CA68622Y1007 Origen Resources Inc. 25.05.2021 Tausch 1:1 7881

US68232V4059 Onconova Therap. Inc. 21.05.2021 US68232V8019 Onconova Therap. Inc. 25.05.2021 Tausch 15:1 7881

SE0008321293 NIBE Industrier AB 21.05.2021 SE0015988019 NIBE Industrier AB 25.05.2021 Tausch 1:1 7814

