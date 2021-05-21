Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement - TAPC Seeks Court Approval on May 25, 2021

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp (TSXV:TPC) ("TAPC") wishes to announce that on May 21, 2021 at a special meeting of shareholders ("May 21, 2021 Plan of Arrangement Meeting") 96.6% of the shareholders who voted approved the plan of arrangement as described in the management information circular dated April 21, 2021 and filed under the TAPC profile on April 21, 2021. TAPC will apply to the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta on May 25, 2021 at 2:00pm (Calgary time) or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard for a Final Order approving the Plan of Arrangement dated March 24, 2021 ("Plan of Arrangement"). The application is directed to be heard before Justice Douglas R. Mah of the Court of Queen's Bench, Commercial Court, at the Edmonton Courts Centre, 1A Sir Winston Churchill Sq, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada T5J 0R2. This is a virtual application. No one will be entitled to attend in person. The application is set for virtual courtroom #86 via video conference.

Any TAPC Shareholder or other interested party desiring to support or oppose the application may appear at the time of the hearing virtually or by counsel (virtually) for that purpose provided such TAPC Shareholder or other interested party files with the Court and serves upon TAPC on or before 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on May 24, 2021, a notice of intention to appear (the "Notice of Intention to Appear") setting out such TAPC Shareholder's or interested party's address for service and indicating whether such TAPC Shareholder or interested party intends to support or oppose the Application or make submissions, together with a summary of the position such person intends to advocate before the Court, and any evidence or materials which are to be presented to the Court. Service on TAPC is to be effected by delivery to its solicitors or by email: Wolff Leia, Barristers and Solicitors, 203 221 10th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta T2G 0V9 Text: 403 870 0091; Fax: 403 265 4122; email: gleia@wolffleia.ca.

Any TAPC Shareholders and any other interested persons will be entitled to make representations as to, and the Court will be requested to consider, the fairness of the Plan of Arrangement. If you do not attend, either virtually or by counsel, at that time, the Court may approve or refuse to approve the Plan of Arrangement as presented, or may approve it subject to such terms and conditions as the Court may deem fit, without any further notice.

On April 9, 2021, Justice Karen Horner granted an interim order in Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta Action #2101 02284 which provided that any shareholder who wished to dissent pursuant to section 191(5) of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) had to do so 2 business days prior to the shareholder meeting held on May 21, 2021 date. There were no dissenting shareholders.

For further information about virtual attendance See https://www.albertacourts.ca/qb/court-operations-schedules/scheduling/commercial-duty

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company. For further information, please contact:

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.

Suite 203 - 221 - 10th Avenue SE

Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9

T: (403) 265 4122

E: gleia@tenthavenuepetroleum.com

Website: www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

