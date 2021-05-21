Anzeige
Freitag, 21.05.2021
WKN: A2QLG7 ISIN: SE0015346135 Ticker-Symbol: 1YS0 
München
21.05.21
08:04 Uhr
7,630 Euro
+0,290
+3,95 %
GlobeNewswire
21.05.2021 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (232/21)

At the request of Stillfront Group AB (publ), the trading in the company's
shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. Provided that
Stillfront Group AB applies for and is approved for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North
Premier Growth Market will be on May 25, 2021, and from May 26, 2021, the
shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Preliminary last day of trading will be on May 25, 2021.

Short name:   SF     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015346135
----------------------------
Order book ID: 116312   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
