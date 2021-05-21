Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (232/21)

At the request of Stillfront Group AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. Provided that Stillfront Group AB applies for and is approved for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be on May 25, 2021, and from May 26, 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Preliminary last day of trading will be on May 25, 2021. Short name: SF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346135 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 116312 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.