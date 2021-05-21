DJ HMS Group GDRs Admitted to Trading on the Moscow Exchange

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group GDRs Admitted to Trading on the Moscow Exchange 21-May-2021 / 18:12 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia May 21, 2021 HMS Group GDRs Admitted to Trading on the Moscow Exchange Moscow, Russia - HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (LSE: HMSG, the "HMS Group" or the "Company") announces today, that the Moscow Exchange (the "MOEX") has approved the listing of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts representing ordinary shares of the Company (the "GDRs") (ISIN US40425X4079) and their inclusion in the Level 1 List. The GDRs will be listed under the ticker "HMSG" and the first trading day on the Moscow Exchange is expected to be May 25, 2021, with quotations and settlements in Russian rubles. Neither HMS Group, nor its existing shareholders will sell the Company's GDRs in connection with the listing on the MOEX. The Company's GDRs will continue trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The listing on the Moscow Exchange will expand HMS Group's investor base to include Russian investors, who are not present in London, and will support liquidity of HMS' GDRs. For more information, please, contact: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). Press Release Information Disclaimer This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of HMS Group. Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 106766 EQS News ID: 1199593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2021 11:13 ET (15:13 GMT)