Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding



Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Robin Archibald

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capital Gearing Trust plc

b) LEI

213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification code GB0001738615

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

4,803.95 pence 208

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 208

- Price £9,992.22

e) Date of the transaction

21.05.2021