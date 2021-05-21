Classworx Announces Upcoming Event with Founder Sam Andrus of Deltavera on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Classworx, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx, is excited to announce an upcoming interview with Sam Andrus founder of Deltavera that specializes in providing Delta 8 products. To reserve a spot in the live Zoom interview with Sam Andrus of Deltavera please click here. The event is taking place on May 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST. The topic will be Delta 8 and how come Sam decided to start Deltavera.

Classworx is the leading community for virtual instructors and others offering Zoom events to list their events on Classworx. Classworx provides a place for instructors, performers, and professionals to host live events via Zoom and earn money from attendees via Stripe. Anyone can use the ClassWorx platform to host classes, seminars, events, one-on-one training sessions and more to earn a living remotely. Instructors join Classworx, set up their profile, link their Zoom and Stripe Accounts and post their class or event schedule for attendees to find. During setup, instructors have the ability to include pictures, a video, a bio and their schedule that displays upcoming classes. Instructors are also able to offer free events if they choose to do so.

In addition to instructors and students, Classworx is also offering its services to anyone including individuals, businesses, musicians, celebrities and athletes who want to communicate in a virtual setting, or to create their own profiles and provide visitors information of when they will be virtually available and what they will be covering during those times.

ClassWorx has an upcoming interview with Deltavera Founder Sam Andrus. The event, Interview - Deltavera with Founder Sam Andrus, will take place on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST. The interview is scheduled to last approximately 30 minutes and will cover Delta 8 pre rolls, gummies and how come Sam saw a need to start Deltavera.

The interview is available at no cost to attendees. Reserve your spot here

Classworx offers interviews through Zoom. To request an interview package, please contact Classworx at 470-448-4734 or by email at classworx@classworx.com.

Previous Interviews on Classworx:

Interview Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation (OTC PINK:GWHP) with CEO Charles Strongo on ClassWorx



ClassWorx (OTC PINK:CHNO) Interview with Agro Capital Management Corp. (OTC PINK:ACMB) Topic Cannabis

About Deltavera

At DeltaVera we strongly believe that Delta 8 THC can offer a safe, enjoyable and healthy experience. Though Delta 8 THC has much in common with Delta 9 THC, it is considerably less psychoactive. It is also a shorter lived high. These advantages make Delta 8 perfect for those looking for a brief respite from a busy schedule, for athletes and adventurers who are looking to make the most of their recovery, and for the artist inside all of us looking for a new perspective.

?Our enthusiasm for Delta 8 THC inspired us to start DeltaVera with a mission to offer the best Delta 8 experience in the field. Our products are sourced from the very best hemp farms in the United States, and are strictly tested to ensure accurate and reliable results. They are then packaged in renewable and reusable containers, and are labeled with a QR code to ensure easy access to our test results.

?We offer the best edibles and smokables in the industry to ensure that every THC user has the opportunity to enjoy this easy-going cannabinoid in whichever way they desire. We strive to stay ahead of the curve to meet new, healthy and enjoyable innovations the moment they arrive. Please look through our site to view our products, to learn more about Delta 8 THC, or to find a carrier of DeltaVera products near you. For more information, subscribe below.

About Classworx, Inc. (formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

Contact:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

www.classworx.com

