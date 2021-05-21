21 May 2021
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 21 May 2021, it filed a Specialized Disclosure Report on Form SD ("Form SD") under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
The Form SD includes TechnipFMC's conflict minerals report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020.
A copy of the Form SD can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).
