Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 mai/May 2021) The common shares of Fathom Nickel Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Fathom Nickel Inc. is a junior resource exploration company focussed on high-grade nickel sulfide projects for use in the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market. The Company is accelerating exploration on its flagship Albert Lake Project, host to the historic Rottenstone mine, which is recognized as one of the highest-grade (Nickel, Copper, PGE) deposits of its type ever mined in Canada. The Albert Lake Project consists of 90,127 Ha of mineral claims located in north-central Saskatchewan, Canada.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Fathom Nickel Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Fathom Nickel Inc. est une société d'exploration de ressources junior spécialisée dans les projets de sulfure de nickel de haute qualité destinés à être utilisés sur le marché mondial des véhicules électriques en croissance rapide. La société accélère l'exploration de son projet phare Albert Lake, qui abrite la mine historique de Rottenstone, reconnue comme l'un des gisements à plus haute teneur (nickel, cuivre, PGE) de ce type jamais exploités au Canada. Le projet Albert Lake comprend 90 127 ha de claims miniers situés dans le centre-nord de la Saskatchewan, au Canada.

Issuer/Émetteur: Fathom Nickel Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): FNI Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 45 311 393 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 11 231 018 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 31200N 20 1 ISIN: CA 31200N 20 1 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.70/0,70 $ Agent: Echelon Wealth Partners & Sprott Capital Partners Ltd. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 25 mai/May 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for FNI. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com