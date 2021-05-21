Opulent Living Companies Announces the Launch of Their New Property Scale-Up Accelerator

After Building a Successful Property Portfolio, James Murphy from Opulent Living Companies Now Wants to Help Real Estate Investors Who Wish to Have Their Own Property Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / James Murphy, CEO of the property management company Opulent Living Companies, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Property Scale-Up Accelerator program for budding real estate investors.

To learn more about Opulent Living Companies, please visit https://opulentlivinguk.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, James and his wife Stephanie launched Opulent Living Companies in the UK, shortly after relocating there from Australia. Shortly after arriving in the UK in 2017, the couple discovered the "rent to rent," or rental arbitrage strategy, which involves renting or leasing a property from a landlord or developer.

"Then, using the correct contract and with the correct permissions, you then either rent each room individually for a greater amount than the total rent, or you uplift the property and rent it out as serviced accommodation or apartments on a night by night basis," the spokesperson said, adding that this approach was so successful for the Murphys, they decided to launch Opulent Living Companies.

Now, after building up a significant property portfolio of 51 properties and counting with a Gross Domestic Value of around 6 million Pounds, and a management portfolio of about 200 rent to rent/arbitrage properties-all in two years and starting with just 15,000 Pounds in savings and no outside capital-the spokesperson said James wants to teach other people to grow a high cashflow property business, without owning any property. This led to the creation and launch the Property Scale-Up Accelerator, which can lead to returns that are five to 10 times higher than traditional property investment methods.

The program is also ideal for people who already have a portfolio but are struggling with cash flow and growth. As the spokesperson noted, many people have great intentions when starting their property business, but then find themselves stuck with a small portfolio that they do not have the time to build into something larger and more successful.

"No matter your property strategy, the new Property Scale-Up Accelerator is packed full of input on how to scale and grow your property business, whether you are just starting out or years into your journey," the spokesperson said, adding that it will also include unparalleled support from the company's staff of over 50 skilled team members and the expert Executive team.

About Opulent Living Companies:

At Opulent Living Companies, James and Stephanie Murphy strive to offer opportunities for landlords to secure 3-5 year let agreements. Their vision is to offer short-term accommodation that compete with the best in service, design, and comfort. They are also devoted to eliminating all of the stress of letting a property and improving profits for the landlord. For more information, please visit https://opulentlivinguk.com/.

CONTACT:

Victoria Kennedy

manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com

7027185821

SOURCE: Opulent Living Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648650/Opulent-Living-Companies-Announces-the-Launch-of-Their-New-Property-Scale-Up-Accelerator